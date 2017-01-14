Once a victim of crime, she is now a police officer

A nasty experience she had when she was a teenager left such an impression, she decided to join the police force.

Sergeant Victoria Hay, 28, said of the incident: "I was in a public toilet late at night when I realised there was a peeping Tom."

She shouted for her friend, who ran into the toilet to help prevent the man from running away. They also called the police.

Sgt Hay said: "When I saw how the perpetrator was effortlessly pinned down by the police, I aspired to become a police officer."

She was among several officers at the police road shows last month to recruit for the Singapore Police Force.

She and Inspector Estrina Ang, 27, drew attention on some online platforms. Both also had cameo roles in Channel 8 police drama C.L.I.F 4 and Crimewatch.

Sgt Hay, a fine arts graduate from the Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, is a community policing officer at Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre.

For Insp Ang, the incident that sticks out most in her mind was her first night shift duty as team leader at Woodlands West Neighbourhood Police Centre last year.

She said: "I was activated for a case where a man was killed with one punch.

"It was raining that night, so I had to ensure that my team could quickly secure all the evidence needed.

"It was also one of the longest crime scenes I have stayed for."

It tookthe banking and finance graduate from the University of London seven months and five interviews before she was recruited.

Insp Ang said she had an interest in crime documentariessince young.

The youngest of three siblings announced the news to her family only after she was successful.

She said: "I wanted to surprise them, and I was glad they were very supportive."