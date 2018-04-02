One common 'S'pore' course for all six universities here

For the first time, the six publicly funded local universities have one common course for all their undergraduates.

"Singapore: Imagining the next 50 years" is being taught at Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Technology, Singapore Management University , Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Singapore University of Technology and Design.

ISSUES AFFECTING S'PORE

As part of the course, students get to discuss issues affecting Singapore and its future, including the economy and social integration.

The presidents of the six universities formed a working group in the Educational Institutions Council under a Ministry of Defence advisory body, to jointly come up with the idea for the course.

Professor Cheong Hee Kiat, president of SUSS, said the idea was to build upon National Education: "It is an opportunity for mutual learning and working together.

"A kind of Singapore University Inc, where we can join forces and share pedagogy and expertise."- FABIAN KOH