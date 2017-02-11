One dead, four injured, after large tree falls at Botanic Gardens

A 40m-tall Tembusu tree fell at the Singapore Botanic Gardens at about 4.30pm on Saturday (Feb 11), killing one person and injuring four.

Police have confirmed that the deceased is a 38-year-old Indian national. Her husband, a 39-year-old French national and their two children, both one-year-old were injured in the incident. A 26-year-old female Singaporean was also injured.

The injured, including the children, were taken to National University Hospital.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the large tree — which was had a girth of 6.5m — had fallen near the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage at Lawn W along Upper Palm Valley Road. It also brought down surrounding palm trees.



A concert — “Canada 150: Celebrating Diversity through Music and Film” — was supposed to take place at the stage from 5pm to 7pm. It was cancelled.

All programmes at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Sunday (Feb 11) have been cancelled.

Artist Tina Fung, 34, told The Straits Times: "I was walking towards the event at the stage. I didn't hear it (fall).

"Two guys had scratches on their legs, and there was a lady they were trying to resuscitate. It looked pretty serious."

"Some people (members of public) were trying to rush to help, but they were cordoning off the space," she added.

Ms Fung is the artist behind the Canada 150 structure, which was to be unveiled during the event.

In a Facebook statement, police advise members of the public to stay away from the site to facilitate the rescue work by the Singapore Police Force and the SCDF.

In a statement, NParks said it is investigating the cause of the tree fall and that "our priority now is to accord assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured."

