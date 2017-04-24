One dead, nine hurt in Jurong accident

The accident involced a tipper truck and a passenger bus and left one dead and nine injured.

An accident involving a tipper truck and a passenger bus on Monday (April 24) at about 9am, at the junction of Jurong Island Highway and Seraya Avenue, resulted in one dead and nine injured.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The New Paper nine people were sent conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A police spokesman told TNP the injured were aged between 27 and 53 years old.

The spokesman added the dead man was a 62-year-old passenger on the bus.

When TNP visited the hospital, some of the survivors said he was an in-house contractor.

They said they worked for the same company and were being ferried back to the Jurong Island checkpoint after their night shift when the accident happened.

The police spokesman said the bus driver, a 58-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by rash act.

The bus passengers told TNP the tipper truck driver was also injured and was taken to hospital.

A passenger said he was sleeping when he heard a scream.

When he woke up, he had landed on the floor of the bus.

Another passenger told TNP they were mostly sleeping as they had just finished work.

He said: "When the accident happened, I was thrown onto the floor and I heard screaming. I was in a state of shock but still managed to call for an ambulance."