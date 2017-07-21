OneMap to solve it all

From the best route home to avoid traffic jams to the population breakdown of a neighbourhood you are eyeing, all at your fingertips.

These are just some possible apps that can be written using the Singapore Land Authority's (SLA) new OneMap application and location-based data. OneMap is an integrated map system for government agencies to deliver location-based services and information.

Yesterday, the SLA launched the three-month OneMap Ideaworks! campaign, which hopes to encourage organisations to tap OneMap's location-based data to solve problems.

The SLA is hoping technology and content providers will work together to produce prototypes of applications with OneMap providing them with data such as base maps and routing.

Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital has already thrown down a challenge to app creators to find a way to make transportation more accessible for wheelchair users.

The SLA said the OneMap application took more than a year to complete, and is more user-friendly and faster than the current web-based portal, which has been in use since 2010.