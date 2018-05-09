Online courses for Ngee Ann Poly grads to kick-start career

A new mobile learning package has been issued to this year's graduates from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) to give them a head start in their careers.

Known as Beginnings, the package - which can be downloaded on their phones - contains four online courses on NP's new mobile learning platform, Gnowbe. It was released with the School of Business and Accountancy's graduation ceremony yesterday. More than 4,500 graduates will be offered the optional courses.

An NP spokesman said they allow graduates to gain skills and access to industry advice and resources for their careers.

They will also provide a network for their peers and practitioners to share ideas.

NP principal Clarence Ti said: "With the introduction of mobile micro-learning courses, we hope our graduates will find it easy and convenient to pick up new skills and knowledge every day, and therefore make learning a way of life.

"This collection of micro-courses is also aimed at helping them transit successfully into a new phase of their lives."

Each micro-learning course will include four to twelve 10-minute lessons and offer insights into the importance of analytics and tools to uncover fake news. They also help graduates to develop creative solutions by prompting design thinking and share five winning mindsets for a successful life.

On completion of each course, graduates will get a digital certificate that can be shared on LinkedIn.

Ms Jeanette Alexis Quek Hng Leng, 20, who graduated with a diploma in tourism and resort management, said: "The interface system is easy to use, and the nature of the app allows us to conveniently learn on the go."

In a speech at the ceremony, Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education, urged graduates and parents to continue learning throughout their lives.

"All of us, as students and parents, need to embrace lifelong learning," he said. "Graduation is not the end of our learning, but a milestone in our education journey."

Among the 300 graduates at the ceremony, Mr Emmett Goh, 23, was one of the top achievers.

Winner of the Tay Eng Soon Gold Medal, the former Institute of Technical Education student went through tough times while growing up.

He was arrested for getting into a fight with schoolmates when he was 16 - that was the moment that woke him up.

"I started thinking about what I had done and how my life would turn out to be," said the business studies graduate.

"I decided that I couldn't continue living this way."