Online portal helps Tetra Pak employees upskill themselves

As an employee at Tetra Pak Jurong, he has access to detailed information of the more than 800 job profiles available in the company, in Singapore and overseas.

With this, assistant manager in printing, Mr Ng Soon Swee, 60, can find out more about the responsibilities and requirements for any position he may be aiming for, and compare them to his current skill set.

He can even indicate his interest in position on the portal, then be notified when a vacancy is open.

This internal portal, named My Link, was launched by Tetra Pak, a food packaging company, in January. Its employees can browse available training courses, which are mostly free, on the online course catalogue and register for them.

My Link and other initiatives clinched Tetra Pak Jurong a plaque of commendation at the labour movement's annual May Day Awards two weeks ago. It was also recognised in 2006.

Ms Wong Hsiao-Wei, human resources operations leader at Tetra Pak Asia, said since employees know what skills are required for the positions they are aiming for, they can take charge of their own development and plan their career path.

Mr Ng, who recently returned from a trip to China to learn about new printing technology, said: "It is up to you if you want to go further or stay as it is.

"I am lucky to have been given many opportunities, and when presented with opportunities, everyone should grab them and do their best."

Tetra Pak Jurong also has two weeks' paternity leave for all male employees, including non-Singaporeans.

I am lucky to have been given many opportunities, and when presented with opportunities, everyone should grab them and do their best. Mr Ng Soon Swee

Women can apply for up to six months of no-pay leave after their paid maternity leave has expired.

The company also provides childcare hospitalisation leave, which is not mandated by the Ministry of Manpower.

Ms Wong said: "If we want people to take charge of their growth, then they need to know what is there for them."

hmang@sph.com.sg