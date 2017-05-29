Only 13% of family businesses here beat third gen curse

Mr Chen Foon Kee says the bulk of his business comes from repairing rattan furniture.

For nearly five decades, Mr Chen Foon Kee has devoted himself to Chun Mee Lee Rattan Furniture, which was started by his father.

His father was struck with a debilitating illness, forcing him to take over the shop in 1969.

Now a year shy of 70, Mr Chen is wondering what he can do with the 69-year-old business - a dying trade that is time-consuming and labour intensive.

"The shop has been around for so long, and there are some results," Mr Chen told The New Paper in Mandarin, referring to how the business has managed to stay afloat after all these years.

LIFESPAN

"But everything has a lifespan, and the shop does not need to stay forever."

Mr Chen's predicament is what studies in recent years have described as the third-generation curse.

It refers to family businesses that find it difficult to find third-generation successors.

A survey of more than 100 successful family businesses in Singapore published by KPMG and CPA Australia in March found that only 13 per cent of family businesses survive to the third generation.

Globally, only 12 per cent of family businesses make it to the third generation, a 2016 PwC survey has found.

More than half the respondents cited the challenge of attracting and retaining talent as the most important issue.

Mr Melvin Yong, the Singapore country head at CPA Australia, said: "It is critical for founders of the business to develop leaders who will run the business, and not just inherit it."

As one of a handful of craftsmen here who can still repair rattan furniture, Mr Chen earns enough to get by after settling the rent.

There is still scope for growth - his shop has been featured in Home & Decor magazine and some lifestyle websites as the go-to place for all things rattan.

But Mr Chen said the bulk of his business comes from repairing rattan furniture.

The father of three said his children, who are in their 30s and 40s, have their own careers and are not likely to take over the business.

And he has no wish to force it on them, as he himself was a reluctant successor.

"I have already been subjected to the same circumstances. (Taking over the shop) wasn't what I wanted, but I had to do it because of circumstances. So I won't subject my children to this. My wish is for them to pursue what they want," he said.

Selling the business does not seem like a viable option either.

"In this industry, you have to work long hours, but the pay is not high. Today, people want to earn a lot in a short period of time," said Mr Chen.

"Who would want to buy over a business like mine?"