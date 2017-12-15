Orchard Road blueprint to guide development over next 15 to 20 years

Orchard Road will aim to offer a "signature street experience in a city garden" in 15 to 20 years.

Orchard Road will not be the same in 15 to 20 years.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a joint statement yesterday that the authorities aim to implement an "actionable Orchard Road Blueprint" within that time frame.

The two agencies are conducting a six-month study into the prime retail and office district, a spokesman for the two agencies said in response to queries about a public tender launched on Monday.

It called for proposals for a business study on Orchard Road, with an optional component of assessing up to "four strategies" for the area.

The statement did not elaborate what these were.

Said the spokesman: "The goal (of the study) is to strengthen Orchard Road's positioning, offerings and visitor experience.

"This is part of the ongoing effort to study how Orchard Road can be developed into a vibrant lifestyle destination where Singaporeans and visitors alike can enjoy a signature street experience in a city garden."

The findings and recommendations of the study will be incorporated into the blueprint meant to guide the development of Orchard Road over the next two decades.

Said the spokesman: "This blueprint will be shared for public feedback once ready."

Plans to refresh Orchard Road's streetscape were announced earlier this year, including a notable idea to make the area a car-free zone in the long term.

The goal (of the study) is to strengthen Orchard Road's positioning, offerings and visitor experience. A spokesman for URA and STB

The agencies have already worked with stakeholders on some "immediate term initiatives", including the use of the Grange Road open-air carpark for a creative pop-up event, the statement said.

The ongoing Flashbang street market, which ends on Dec 30, features some 120 retailers and food and beverage operators, while the Christmas village at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza is part of this year's Christmas on A Great Street theme.

A scramble walk trial at the junction of Cairnhill and Orchard Roads, similar to that in Tokyo's Shibuya district, will "facilitate access to enhanced programming and enhance street-level vibrancy", the authorities believe.

By the end of 2018, a design incubator to showcase and groom local brands and designers will be built at Orchard Green as well.

Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) executive director Steven Goh said the association and stakeholders had been involved in "a series of engagements leading to this study of the rejuvenation of Orchard Road".