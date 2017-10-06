Order drinks through  an app at cashless nightclub

At Get Juiced, smart partying is not just about having a designated driver or pacing your drinking.

The 8,000 sq ft Clarke Quay club, which officially opened yesterday evening, is Singapore's first cashless nightspot, according to Creative Insurgence, the company behind the venue.

Patrons can order and pay for their drinks via the club's smartphone app, which was launched on July 8, and they will receive a notification when their drinks are ready.

Get Juiced also accepts cash and credit cards for orders made through two kiosks in the bar area and for waiter service.

The club has about 12,000 registered users for its app so far.

MP Teo Ser Luck, the guest of honour, told The New Paper before the ceremony yesterday: "We have so many more small businesses than large. If everyone does it and sees the benefit of cashlessness, our progress towards Smart Nation will be easier and faster."

Get Juiced has been operational since June 25, and it has seen about 8,000 patrons a month.

Mr Daniel Cheng, director of the venue, said he hopes the cashless system can help patrons avoid inconveniences such as standing in line for drinks and handling cash and credit cards.

"A wrong drink order is time and money wasted. With this system, we also need less manpower on the floor," he said.

The company spent about $250,000 implementing the system, including staff training.

Mr Leslie Zhang, 23, went to Get Juiced two Fridays ago with his friends.

The full-time national serviceman said the process was hassle-free and quick.

"It is easy to order, and it is a new concept that has not been around in Singapore," he said.

"They got their drinks less than 10 minutes after ordering."

Ms Ay Wen Lie, a financial services partner at PwC Singapore, said that while businesses may want to create their own e-payments systems, they need to "consider the customer experience", such as by allowing customers to use universally accepted payment methods and cash out of e-wallets.