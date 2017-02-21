Other announcements
CARBON TAX
- To reduce carbon emissions
- Tax rate of between $10 and $20 each tonne of greenhouse gas emissions to be applied upstream on power stations and other large direct emitters
- Public consultations start next month
NEW VEHICULAR EMISSIONS SCHEME
- To nudge car buyers towards cleaner car models
- May include four other pollutants on top of carbon dioxide
- Replaces current Carbon Emissions-based Vehicle Scheme, which expires on Dec 31, and will run for two years
RESTRUCTURED DIESEL TAX
- To encourage users to reduce diesel consumption
- Government will introduce a volume-based duty at $0.10 a litre on automotive diesel, industrial diesel and the diesel component in biodiesel
- Changes are in immediate effect
EARLY TURNOVER SCHEME
- To encourage people to switch from pollutive commercial diesel vehicles (Euro II and III) to cleaner ones (Euro VI)
- Scheme will be extended to July 31, 2019
NEW ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION FEE TIERS
- The Additional Registration Fees (ARFs) for motorcycles with open market values (OMVs) up to $5,000 will remain at the current 15 per cent. But the next $5,000 of motorcycle OMV will be subject to an ARF rate of 50 per cent. Motorcycle OMV beyond $10,000 will be subject to a rate of 100 per cent. The Ministry of Transport will cease the contribution of motorcycle Certificate of Entitlement quota to the Open category COE quota.