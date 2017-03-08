Other changes by Ministry of Education

Catering to students' academic strengths

By next year, all secondary schools offering Normal (Academic) or Normal (Technical) courses will offer subject-based banding. Students can take subjects in which they have done well at a higher academic level.

Enhancing government bursaries

More students in post-secondary education institutions will be eligible for bursaries. The amounts will increase to between $200 and $400.

Strengthening aptitude-based admissions

Polytechnics' Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) intake allowance will increase from 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent. ITE will also start the EAE this year.

Future-ready training

A new Future@Work Programme will build awareness, knowledge and competencies needed in the future economy. This will include an understanding of emerging technologies, how they impact work, and how to interpret and use data.

