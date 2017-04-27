Other similar cases

MARCH 2016

An elderly cardboard collector was killed near a carpark at Bedok North Street 2 after a taxi reversing into a parking lot mounted the curb and rammed into her at high speed.

The cab then continued to lunged back and forth, hitting her a second time. She died at the scene despite attempts by nearby doctors to save her.

AUGUST 2013

An Italian man in his 70s reversed his car into his wife and their two-year-old grandson at Chancery Hill Walk.

The impact flung the pair 5 metres and severed the boy's leg. His grandmother died from her injuries in hospital.

JUNE 2011

An Australian toddler was killed when his mother reversed her car into the front porch of their house and ran him over. She was unaware that he was circling the porch of their rented home in Bishan on his skate scooter.

He was rushed to hospital, but died shortly after.