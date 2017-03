A Traffic Police officer, with the help of a passer-by, pinned down a motorist who tried to flee after failing a breathalyser test near Block 70, Telok Blangah Heights, at 8am yesterday.

The officer had earlier found the driver sleeping in his car, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The police said a 28-year-old man was arrested for drink-driving and assaulting an officer.