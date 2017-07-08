Over 1,000 early childhood jobs offered at e-career fair

More than 1,000 jobs are on offer by about 30 employers at an Early Childhood E-career fair until Sept 15.

Those interested can search for jobs, arrange for interviews with prospective employers, and access career resources at www.e2i.com.sg/ecce.

This initiative by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) is part of the Early Childhood Manpower Plan announced last October by Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin.

It aims to attract 4,000 more early childhood professionals in the next three to four years.

A physical career fair will be held at Waterway Point mall in Punggol until tomorrowto recruit early childhood educators for two mega childcare centres in Punggol due to open by middle of next year.

ECDA and e2i said yesterday that all five anchor operators - PCF Sparkletots, NTUC My First Skool, MY World, Skool4Kidz and E-Bridge - will offer enhanced training, including the Basic Infant Care Programme for Allied Infant Educarers (AIEs), to boost infant care services.

They will also recruit early childhood educators, including infant educarers, who work with children aged two months to 18 months, and AIEs, who assist infant care staff.

The AIE scheme, managed by ECDA, caters to those with the aptitude and competency to work with infants but lack the academic prerequisites.

About 30 people have joined the scheme, which was announced in this year's Budget as part of the plans to add another 1,000 infant educarers to the current 1,400 by 2020.

The Government hopes to train about 200 AIEs in the next two to three years.

Madam Fong Peihua, 32, became an AIE with NTUC My First Skool after 12 years as a pastry chef.

She told The New Paper: "Some friends who are childcare teachers told me how meaningful the job is. After thinking about it for a year, I decided to switch careers.

"I enjoy this job. When I see the kids smile, it lifts my mood."