Over 1,000 supporters of Halimah expected at nomination centre today

Madam Halimah Yacob will be declared the president-elect around noon today at the People's Association Headquarters.

The field at the People's Association Headquarters in Jalan Besar will be a sea of orange as supporters turn up today to cheer on the woman set to be Singapore's next president in a walkover.

Well over 1,000 unionists, residents and other supporters are expected at the nomination centre where Madam Halimah Yacob will submit her paperwork for the presidential election after 11am.

"I am looking forward to filing my nomination papers. This is the procedural part which I have to fulfil," Madam Halimah, 63, told The Straits Times yesterday.

"My work will start immediately after that."

Returning officer Ng Wai Choong will declare her the president-elect around noon.

Madam Halimah's supporters will come from all walks of life - a reflection of her four decades in public service. Many will be in orange - a colour she chose as it represents unity.

She started her career in the labour movement in 1978 and left as deputy secretary-general in 2011.

Residents from her former wards of Bukit Batok East and Marsiling, where she was MP for the past 16 years, and representatives from diverse community and faith groups will cheer her on as she takes on her next role as president.

On Monday, Madam Halimah was the only hopeful declared eligible to contest the first reserved presidential election by the Presidential Elections Committee, as she had held the key post of Speaker of Parliament since 2013.

At Jalan Besar, about 50 members of the United Workers of Electronics & Electrical Industries will be ready at 9.30am, half an hour before the nomination centre opens.

Madam Halimah was the group's executive secretary from 2004 to 2011 and is still its adviser.

Travelling from Bukit Batok East will be retired deliveryman Roland Tan, 63, who will have a bouquet of flowers for his former MP of 14 years.

