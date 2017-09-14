Over 50 white mice found in Pasir Ris

A total of 54 mice were caught and placed in a box, which was then handed to SPCA.

A night walk turned into a mouse hunt for housewife Karen Teng on Tuesday when she spotted more than 50 white mice on a grass patch.

Madam Teng, 47, was walking her two dogs with her husband along Pasir Ris Drive 4 when a moving white mass caught her eye. On a closer look, she realised that the mass was made up of mice.

"We were alarmed because they were all over the place," she said.

Slices of bread had been placed at the same spot leading to a forested area. Madam Teng suspected that was meant to lure the mice away from the pavement.

She estimated that the white mice, which had light brown patches, were about 6cm-long, minus the tails.

Madam Teng went home for a pair of gloves and a box, then gathered the scurrying mice, with the help of passers-by.

They managed to catch 54.

"I thought it would be cruel to leave them alone," she said.