Over-the-top car ride

Taxi driver Keith Koay was shocked when he spotted a woman sitting on the roof of a moving car in the wee hours of Monday morning along Eu Tong Sen Street.

His in-car camera captured the incident, which was first posted on citizen journalism site Stomp.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was leaning back on her hands on top of the car, which Mr Koay said was travelling at at least 50kmh. Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists convicted of dangerous driving may be fined up to $3,000 and jailed for up to a year.