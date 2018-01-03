Overturned lorry causes shutdown of Sengkang entrance to TPE

The lorry on its side at the slip roading leading to the TPE. PHOTO:LEVIN FOO

Both entrances from Sengkang into the Tampines Expressway (TPE) were closed yesterday afternoon after a lorry overturned and blocked the slip road leading into the expressway.

The accident happened at 2.38pm, the police told The Straits Times. There was no report of injuries.

The Land Transport Authority said on its traffic news Twitter account at 2.39pm that the Sengkang East Road entrance into TPE was closed owing to an accident.

Another tweet at 3.13pm said there was an accident on TPE, towards the Seletar Expressway, at the Punggol Road entrance.

As a result of both road closures, there was a heavy traffic jam.

A photo posted on Facebook by Mr Levin Foo, 32, shows a lorry on its side.

Mr Foo, who is self-employed, told ST he saw the accident occur from his Punggol home.

"Before 3pm, I went to close the window because of the rain, and I heard a loud bang. A truck had overturned, and the driver climbed out from the driver's side," he said.

By 4.15pm, the roads were re-opened, he added. - LYDIA LAM