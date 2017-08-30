Pair arrested in Abu Dhabi back in Singapore

The two Singaporeans arrested and jailed in Abu Dhabi for cross-dressing have returned to Singapore.

Fashion photographer Muhammad Fadli Abdul Rahman, 26, and his friend, Nur Qistina Fitriah Ibrahim, 37, were arrested in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi on Aug 9.

On Aug 20, they were sentenced to a year's jail for dressing in women's clothes, but that sentence was on Sunday reduced to a 10,000 dirham (S$3,689) fine and deportation for both. Cross-dressing is illegal in Abu Dhabi.

The relieved pair arrived home yesterday on an Etihad Airways flight after almost three weeks in prison.

They were welcomed by family and friends at Changi Airport.

Mr Fadli told The Straits Times: "You know, every time when you go overseas, you don't want to come back?

"But now it is so good to be back and I feel so relieved."

He said they were thankful to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and friends and family for helping them.

