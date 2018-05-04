Panel to review existing strategy for preventing heat injuries

An external review panel comprising doctors in the public healthcare sector will be convened to independently review the existing strategy for heat injury prevention and management, a senior Singapore Armed Forces commander said yesterday.

This is a separate track from the Committee of Inquiry that has been convened and Police investigations, that could lead to a Coroner's Inquiry.

In a letter to The Straits Times Forum today, Brigadier-General Kenneth Liow, Commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, said: "Based on these findings, the SAF will take appropriate measures to improve our overall strategy against heat strokes to achieve zero fatalities."

He gave this update in a letter addressing concerns from readers published in The Straits Times yesterday after full-time national serviceman Dave Lee Han Xuan, 19, died on Monday.

In a separate statement, the SAF outlined its heatstroke prevention measures:

TEMPERATURE TAKING

Before any activity, the temperature of soldiers is taken to allow SAF units to detect servicemen who are unwell, but are not willing to take themselves out of training and their duties.

Soldiers with temperatures above 37.5 deg C will not be allowed to participate in training.

They should rest for 10min before having their temperatures retaken. If their temperatures remains above 37.5 deg C, the soldiers must seek medical attention.

WORK-REST CYCLE

Prolonged strenuous activities can be done sustainably and safely by following a work-rest cycle based on readings of a wet globe bulb temperature.

This reading is a measure of heat stress on people based on factors such as temperature, humidity, sunlight and wind speed.

For the SAF, the reading determines the ratio of work to rest. High readings will result in a high heat load on the body.

TREATING HEAT INJURIES

If a serviceman gets a heat injury during training, measures are taken on site to cool him, based on established protocols. They include removing his clothes and applying ice or water on him.

The duty medic on site also has medical equipment in his combat medic bag for additional treatment and resuscitation, such as intravenous drips to rehydrate heat injured soldiers.

The injured serviceman is taken to the nearest medical facility in camp, where he will be put under a body cooling unit to bring down his body temperature further. He will also be closely monitored.

Medical officers and medics are also trained and equipped to resuscitate an unstable heat injured soldier, such as through intubation and artificial ventilation, if the casualty develops complications such as completely losing consciousness.

Once the serviceman has been sufficiently stabilised, he is evacuated by ambulance to the nearest hospital for further treatment.