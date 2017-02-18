PAP town councils to increase charges

Service and conservancy charges at 15 People's Action Party (PAP) town councils will increase from June 1.

The increase will affect HDB flats, shops, offices, markets and cooked food stalls.

Phased over two years, the first round of increases takes effect from June 1 and ranges from 50 cents to $9 a month depending on HDB flat type.

The second round takes effect a year later, with flat owners paying an additional 50 cents to $8 per month.

From June 1, commercial property owners and tenants will see an increase ranging from 9 cents to 27 cents psm/month, while the increase for market and food stalls is between $2.70 and $23 a month.

In the second phase, commercial property owners and tenants will see an increase ranging from 5 cents to 21 cents psm/month, and the increase for market and food stalls is between $2.50 and $17.50 a month.

Charges for each town council differ and individual notices about the new rates will be sent to residents.

The town councils are: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Chua Chu Kang, East Coast-Fengshan, Holland-Bukit Panjang, Jalan Besar, Jurong-Clementi, Marine Parade, Marsiling-Yew Tee, Nee Soon, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Sembawang, Tanjong Pagar, Tampines and West Coast.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY