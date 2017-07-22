Parents of boy with peanut allergy lodge complaint with SIA

After their son's allergic reaction to peanuts on board a Singapore Airlines flight last Wednesday, Mr Chris Daley and his wife, Madam Hong Daley, both Australians, lodged a formal complaint with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

"We have been brushed off, and we want to make people aware that this can happen on a plane," she said.

SO MANY SNACKS

"All they have to do is just stop serving peanuts… and there are so many snacks," Ms Daley told told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.

Her comments drew ire from some netizens, who felt the Daleys were too self-centred.

Some, such as netizen Michelle Tan, wondered why SIA should be held accountable.

"Why should SIA be held accountable? Why deprive others of the simple joy of peanuts?" she wrote.

Others, such as netizen Simin Tan, defended the Daleys.

She wrote: "If you're prepared to put someone else at risk because you must have peanuts on a flight, the self-entitlement (complex) is not with the person with a life-threatening allergy."

Netizen Liz Ong, whose child has a peanut allergy, wrote: "We are asking (passengers) to please reconsider for the moment, for the hour, for the duration of the flight, to please inconvenience yourself and your family, to please refrain from eating peanuts.

"For every time that you do, we, parents of these children, will be extremely grateful that you help keep our children safe for the flight."

When approached yesterday, SIA said there are no updates at this point to its review on serving nuts during flights. - FOO JIE YING