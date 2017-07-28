Parents of injured pillion rider do not 'dare to watch' video

It has been four days since a pillion rider was sent flying as the motorcyclist slammed into a stationary car on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

But the parents of Mr Trivikram R.L., 21, have refused to watch the video of their son going airborne.

The New Paper met them at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital yesterday, where their son and the motorcyclist, Mr Danny Raj Muniappan, 24, are warded in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Mr Trivikram's parents became emotional when the video was mentioned.

The father, Mr Letchumanan Ragavan, 48, said: "We didn't dare to watch. We heard it was horrible."

TNP reported yesterday that Mr Trivikram and Mr Muniappan, who are Certis Cisco officers, were travelling home when they crashed into a stationary white car on the SLE before the Lentor Avenue exit at around 10.30am on Monday.

They work as aviation screening officers at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Mr Muniappan has a ruptured bladder and fractured pelvic bone and lost a lot of blood. He also broke his left arm and left leg and has been unconscious since the accident.

Mr Trivikram suffered a fractured pelvic bone and broken leg. He has internal bleeding and has been in and out of consciousness.

Mr Letchumanan, a driving instructor, said all he can do now is pray and hope that doctors can save his son.

"He came to Singapore to work right after his GCE A levels because he wanted to earn money to pursue a degree in information technology. This is his first job," he said.

Mr Letchumanan, who drove four hours from Seremban with his wife, said his son is the oldest of three siblings and wanted to help support the family.

Senior vice-president and head of Certis Cisco aviation security Benny Lim said the two men's colleagues will stay in touch with both families.

One of them, Miss Durga Devi, 28, said: "I just hope they can get well soon and come back to work as soon as possible."