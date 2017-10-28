Parents worry over stranger loitering around girls' schools

Yesterday, a mother who dropped off her two daughters at Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) saw a man loitering outside the school

Recently, messages have been circulating on WhatsApp groups among parents about a man spotted hanging around Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS), Methodist Girls' School (MGS) and Raffles Girls' School (RGS).

Yesterday, a mother who dropped off her two daughters at SCGS saw a man loitering outside the school.

The woman, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Seow, told The New Paper: "I saw him pacing up and down before he entered the school gate with a phone in his hands at about 7.20am.

"(Pictures of him) have been circulated on group chats for parents over the past week."

Later in the afternoon, more WhatsApp messages were circulated among parents claiming that a man had been arrested.

When contacted, the police said they received a call for assistance along 2, Blackmore Drive, near MGS, at 11.14am yesterday, and a 41-year-old man was arrested for causing public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a case last year, a man was arrested and charged with several offences, including harassing female students in the Bukit Timah area and using a mobile phone to take photos of them at a bus stop along Stevens Road.

Speaking to TNP yesterday, RGS principal Poh Mun See said: "RGS has been alerted to a suspicious man loitering outside various girls' schools. Our staff and students have been advised to report to us should they see him near RGS.

"As a school, we take the security and safety of our staff and students seriously.

"Any reports or incidents which may compromise their well-being are immediately looked into by our senior management and appropriate actions will be taken."