Parliamentary snippets

PRINCIPLED, NEUTRAL VENUE

Singapore's principled stand on geopolitics and its neutrality are among the reasons it is the venue for historic meetings such as the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said that Singapore has to have a deep understanding of the interests, institutions and individuals shaping global developments.

"To remain effective and attractive, we must develop people with a deep understanding of the region and the world, so that we can create value when others do business with us," he said.

EMPOWER TAFEP, PLEASE

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) said yesterday that it is important to have labour laws that ensure fair and inclusive employment practices for locals, as Singapore needs to take in global talent to make the economy more vibrant.

One way, he suggested during the debate on the President's Address, is to grant legal powers to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) so that it can prosecute errant employers.

During the debate, several other MPs touched on how the changing nature of work requires decisive action.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) said workers will have to learn new skills to work alongside increasingly capable machines. To avoid having people becoming unemployed and under-employed, she said it is imperative that Singapore develops effective strategies to help workers make the transition.

TRIBUTES TO RETIRING MINISTERS

While waiting in line at a briyani stall in Newton Circus years ago, Nominated MP Ganesh Rajaram realised that the person in front of him was then Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Yaacob Ibrahim.

Said Mr Ganesh said: "What struck me then was his humility and graciousness - no one would have noticed that a Minister was in the queue. He was friendly, approachable and got his food without fuss -all this, with his trademark smile."

Mr Ganesh was among several parliamentarians who paid tribute to the three retired ministers - former communications and information minister Yaacob, former trade and industry minister Lim Hng Kiang and former manpower minister Lim Swee Say - who recently stepped down from Cabinet.