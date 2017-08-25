Part of NTU lecture theatre’s false ceiling collapses

A portion of the false ceiling in Nanyang Technological University’s Lecture Theatre 1 collapsed on Monday.

Mr Ahmad Abdillah, 24, a final year mechanical engineering student, had a morning class that day. When he arrived, the ceiling had already collapsed.

He said: "It wasn't a major disruption for me because (it was) only a portion, and it was at the back of the class which was cordoned off."

An NTU spokesman told The New Paper: "There were no classes held at the lecture theatre when it happened and no injuries have been reported."

NTU sent an e-mail to students informing them of the collapse and the change of venues for some of their lectures.

The affected theatre is now closed for repairs and lessons which were scheduled there have been moved to other venues.

Mr Adzizul Fadleigh, 25, who is Mr Ahmad's coursemate, viewed the online recording of the same lecture, and noticed the debris.

CONCERNED

He said: "I was a bit concerned when I saw the debris as I was worried it might affect the other parts of the class."

The NTU spokesman said: "We are investigating the cause of the collapse and continuing our checks on false ceilings at other lecture theatres."