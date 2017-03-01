Part-time degree courses at UniSIM

The Bachelor of Science (Psychology), Bachelor of Arts (Psychology) and Bachelor of Arts (Sociology) programmes at SIM University are available only as part-time courses.

To graduate with a basic degree, students are required to complete a total of 130 credit units.

This includes 10 credit units of university core courses.

In addition, an honours programme is available for students pursuing psychology, and an additional 40 credit units are required to graduate with honours.

The BSc Psychology programme can be taken with minors in multimedia or security studies.

The BA Psychology programme can be taken with minors in business, communication, film studies, marketing, political science, sociology or translation.

Students pursuing sociology may take minors in communication, contemporary China studies, film studies, political science, psychology or security studies.

Interested applicants can submit their application online via www.unisim.edu.sg/applynow.

