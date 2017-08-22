Pasir Ris double deaths: Neighbours describe father and daughter as ‘loving’

Mr Tang Soh Ha with his daughter, Miss Tang Hui Yee, who was a student at the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore.

He was a friendly man who seemed to love his daughter, a student at the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds).The two were familiar faces in their Pasir Ris neighbourhood.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Tang Soh Ha, 70, and Miss Tang Hui Yee, 27, were found dead at Block 560, Pasir Ris Street 51.

Mr Tang was found at the foot of the block, while Miss Tang was found in the kitchen of their second-storey flat with multiple stab wounds. The New Paper understands the weapon, a knife, has been found.

The deaths shocked neighbours, who described the father-daughter pair as very close and loving.

One neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Madam Nor, 67, told TNP that Mr Tang was her best friend and the family had lived there for at least a decade. "We were best friends and he liked to help people. He loved his children very much," she said.

"I can't believe he's gone like that. Why like this?"

She added that Mr Tang went swimming almost every day and the family would exchange food and greetings for festivals.

"He was a very well-spoken man who spoke good English and I liked him very much," she said.

A resident on the third storey added that Mr Tang would often take Miss Tang for strolls around the estate and she was dependent on him.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that he was her main caregiver.

He leaves behind a wife to whom he was married for 41 years, a son, another daughter, and two grandchildren.

Miss Tang is believed to be the couple's second child.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident around 1.30pm on Sunday and first found the body of Mr Tang at the scene.

Miss Tang's body was found shortly after.

Police were seen on the eighth storey of the block where a bicycle was found.

The cases have been classified as unnatural deaths and police are investigating.