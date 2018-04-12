Passenger, 30, dies after car crashes in Bishan

The accident happened at the junction of Bishan Road and Bishan Street 11.

A 30-year-old passenger died in hospital after a car he was in collided with a minibus at a traffic junction in Bishan on Tuesday.

The driver was also taken to hospital. The driver of the minibus, which did not have passengers, was not injured.

The accident occurred at around 6.45am at the junction of Bishan Road and Bishan Street 11, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the two men were taken in ambulances to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The hospital was alerted to be on standby for the passenger while the driver, 65, had a cut on his left arm, The Straits Times understands.

The police said the younger man died in hospital that day.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In another accident, a 57-year-old driver was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree at Brickland Road yesterday morning.

Photos posted on Facebook by Mah Ken Jie show a white vehicle with its front badly damaged. SCDF officers are also at the scene.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a car heading on Brickland Road towards Bukit Batok Avenue 5 at 5.10am.

A spokesman said the injured driver was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The SCDF responded at 5.15am and took him to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. ST understands that the man is believed to have skidded and crashed into a tree.

The incident comes three days after a driver lost control of his Lexus sports car and crashed into a lamp post outside a church at Changi Road. - LYDIA LAM