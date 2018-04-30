Passers-by band together to remove fallen branch obstructing road

Some 20 passers-by banded together to help move a fallen tree branch that was obstructing Ganges Avenue on Saturday.

The large branch landed across Ganges Avenue towards Indus Road at around 8pm, senior logistics officer Muhamad Hairi Ismail told The Straits Times.

It blocked all three lanes of the road.

Mr Hairi, 42, who lives nearby, said he heard a noise and thought it was fireworks.

When he looked out of the window, he saw a big branch blocking the road.

According to him, there were no cars on the road when the branch fell.

Mr Hairi joined passers-by, including drivers, passengers and pedestrians, in the clearing-up effort.

Two people helped to control traffic while the branch was being moved.

It took about 10 minutes for them to clear the road to let the cars pass, said Mr Hairi.

About half an hour later, traffic police officers arrived at the scene and contractors from NParks helped to cut up and remove the huge branch, he added. - CHARMAINE NG