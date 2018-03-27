Passers-by, including foreign workers, spring to action after crash

Foreign workers pitched in to direct traffic following an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 last Saturday night.

When Ms Justina Tan heard the sound of a horn followed by a deafening crash from her Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat last Saturday night, she rushed out to the corridor to see two people lying on the road below.

From the seventh storey of her block, she noticed a woman jogger rendering aid to the accident victims, as a few passers-by called for an ambulance.

What really captured her attention was the sight of foreign workers from a nearby construction site coming over to help direct traffic, said Ms Tan, 24, who is unemployed.

TRAFFIC CONES

She told The Straits Times yesterday that the workers had taken it upon themselves to set up traffic cones along a stretch of the road.

They also used light sticks and a stop/go sign to alert motorists and ease the flow of traffic.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, towards Yio Chu Kang Road, at about 11pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old, and his 25-year-old pillion rider were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added.

The Straits Times understands they suffered minor injuries.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Ms Tan lauded the workers for their kind act.

The post was shared widely online, with other social media users similarly touched by the events.

She said: "I wanted to highlight the positive actions of the foreign workers because oftentimes, Singaporeans take them for granted.

"To see them springing into action like this warms me deeply."

She added that the ambulance arrived within a few minutes of the accident, and she took a few photographs before returning to her flat.

A Bangladeshi foreign worker, named Amjonota Azu on Facebook, commented on Ms Tan's post, saying: "Thanks a lot, madam. (We) always try our best."