Passers-by rescue trapped family

A family of three was taken to hospital after the car they were in collided with a lorry and landed in a ditch in Taman Jurong on Monday (June 26) evening.

The accident occurred at the junction of Corporation Road, Yung Ho Road and Jalan Tukang at 5.14pm on Monday.

After colliding with the lorry, the car mounted the kerb and hit a tree before landing in a ditch, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (June 27).

All three people in the car - the 25-year-old driver Zhang Huiping, her 22-year-old sister and their 57-year-old father - were injured.

Ms Zhang's father was reportedly trapped in the vehicle for half an hour before he was rescued. He suffered a brain haemorrhage and is now in the intensive care unit of the National University Hospital (NUH), Shin Min reported.

A taxi driver who witnessed the accident, but declined to give his name, told Shin Min that more than 10 passers-by helped to extricate the family members from the car.

He said the two women were conscious but stuck inside the vehicle.

"Over 10 bystanders surrounded the ditch and opened the two doors to help them out," he said. "The driver's face was bloodied."

A friend of Ms Zhang's told Shin Min that she got 14 stitches on her forehead and had many cuts on her face.

Her sister had been discharged when Shin Min visited the hospital on Monday night.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at 5.14pm on Monday.

A female car driver and her female passenger were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while her male passenger was taken to NUH.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 5.15pm and immediately dispatched two fire engines, a fire bike, two ambulances and a support vehicle to the junction of Jalan Tukang and Yung Ho Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.