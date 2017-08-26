'Passion Made Possible' gets a mixed reception

Reactions to Singapore's new slogan Passion Made Possible, have been mixed, with industry players mostly praising it, while early indications are that tourists have their reservations.

What they did agree on was that the new branding attempts to capture the heart and soul of Singapore.

Ms Yu Yah-Leng, creative director of brand agency Foreign Policy Design Group, said: "...We are not just showing our grand architecture and the Merlion, but that we have our little cultures we are proud of and our lifestyles that we want to talk about."

The slogan, the result of a partnership between the Singapore Tourism Board and the Economic Development Board, was unveiled on Thursday.

Chan Brothers Travel's marketing communications executive Justine Koh said removing the word "Singapore" from the slogan changes the focus to the nation's "soul and mindset".

Industry experts have noted more interest in going beyond the main attractions.

Founder of Ruby Dot Trails, Ms Shalini Lalwani, said the number of tourists going for her "heartlands tour" has grown by about 40 per cent this year over last.

But the general manager of Diethelm Travel, Ms Judy Lum, said that while the new slogan "tells the world about Singaporeans, it does not tell the world about Singapore".

Tourists were ambivalent.

Ms Dorothea Volz, a public relations agent from Germany who visited Singapore last month, said the word "passion" gave her pause.

"If I think about it in an innocent way, it sounds like a retreat slogan.

"If I think not so innocently, it could be for some kind of escort service."

