Passion for physics

As long as you are keen to learn and improve, she is willing to teach you.

Ms Jasline Hong (right) has turned students from hating physics to loving the subject, often within six months.

"Many parents told me that their children had never passed physics until they came to The Physics Council," said the founder and head of the enrichment centre at Serene Centre in Bukit Timah.

The Physics Council has been around since 2015.

Ms Hong, who is the sole tutor, teaches physics to students from Secondary 3 to JC 2. She has a first class honours degree and master's degree in physics.

She was a physics lecturer and tutor at Raffles Institution for several years before becoming the assistant department head for physics.

She said: "I set up The Physics Council to continue my passion for teaching physics after leaving the Ministry of Education.

"I realised that physics is a deeply misunderstood subject. As such, I came up with easy ways and techniques to tackle physics questions."

She added: "My students tell me that they find physics so much easier to understand and handle after coming to The Physics Council, and they regain confidence in the subject."

Each class has a maximum of 17 students. The small classes ensure personalised attention and customised preparation of materials.

When asked to share her track records and success stories, Ms Hong said: "Although we have been achieving great results, I don't wish to confine success just to numbers and statistics because there are different definitions of success.

RECENT EXAMS

"In the recent A-level exams, we have more than eight out of every 10 students scoring an A in physics. In the recent O-level exams, our students achieved 100 per cent As and Bs in physics.

"Many students came to me with D7s or F9s, had never passed physics, and had given up on the subject, but they attained B3s and higher within six months."

She said that several students who had earlier given up on physics ended up liking it so much that they decided to continue studying the subject at junior college.

She said: "I am surprised when many parents tell me I had become their children's favourite teacher.

"I receive feedback from parents and students that the notes and worksheets I provide are good and comprehensive, and give them confidence in doing well for the subject.

"I revise the material regularly to customise them to the students' needs."

Before considering to expand her premises, Ms Hong said the students must first be willing to be taught by other teachers as she cannot teach all the classes.

"But rest assured that I will still maintain strict quality control, so parents and students need not worry about the classes."

Visit www.thephysicscouncil.com for details.