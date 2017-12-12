Path from Redhill MRT to Enabling  Village made more disability-friendly

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (left) helping to mark out yellow lines to aid people with visual disabilities.

Improvements have been made to a 400m stretch of pavement between Redhill MRT station and the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru to make it more accessible for those with mobility issues.

Among the improvements are the construction of a sheltered walkway and rest stops with seats, as well as yellow lines marking the edge of the pavement for people with visual disabilities.

The work is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SG Enable, an agency that helps people with disabilities.

The LTA also worked with SG Enable and current and former students of Pathlight School's Art Faculty to design signs to direct visitors to the Enabling Village, a community space dedicated to helping people with disabilities integrate into society.

Mr Toh Chin Aik, who works at the Enabling Village, said the changes have helped him in his daily commute.

Other improvements, such as the introduction of a signalised traffic junction in front of the Enabling Village, complete with tactile tiles, have also helped, added the 50-year-old, who works in an administrative position.

"Previously, it could be quite a challenge to walk up the hill and figure out where to cross."

These improvements were officially launched yesterday by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

More improvements to the walkway are expected to be made over time, said the LTA.