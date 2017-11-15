Paul Foster stepping forward with Big Walk

Paul Foster has done it all - acting, modelling and hosting.

He will be seen on Suria from Dec 12, playing a pilot in the science fiction thriller SR115.

Foster, 36, told The New Paper: "The story is pretty cool with an excellent cast and an awesome crew, and I am working with my favourite director."

Other projects he is involved in includes Channel 5's Special Delivery. There are 13 episodes and six hosts. As the name suggests, the cast embarks on personal journeys to deliver something of importance.

"I have filmed episodes in Nepal and Ladakh, India, and my final adventure in Sarawak is scheduled a few days after the Big Walk," he said.

He will be joining the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk later this month.

Foster, who is represented by Beam Artistes, is also preparing to host The President's Star Charity.

He said: "This is always something important to be invited to take part in, as a lot of money is raised for many beneficiaries in Singapore.

"Foster said walking is the easiest form of exercise and that the link between the Big Walk and the National Steps Challenge this year is synergistic.

He added: "There is no price too high to take care of our health. It can be expensive, but if you need to stay healthy or get healthier, then it is a cost that must be covered.

"According to research, 10,000 steps a day is all it takes to stay balanced and healthy, so the Big Walk is the perfect example of what we should be doing daily.

"It does not mean one must complete all 10,000 steps at once though. I have learnt ways to achieve this, such as taking the stairs more or parking the car further from the lift or my destination.

"As long as you leave your home and are active enough to walk around, you will be able to achieve 10,000 steps."