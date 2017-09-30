Pay for parking via mobile app

Looking for parking coupons will be a thing of the past.

The Parking.sg app, announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at this year's National Day Rally, makes its debut tomorrow, letting motorists pay for parking at public carparks through their mobile phones.

It can be used at all 1,100 carparks that still require coupons.

Through the app, motorists can use their credit or debit cards to pay parking charges. Paper coupons can still be used.

The app can be used only for cars and light goods vehicles for now. The scheme will be extended to motorcycles and heavy vehicles by the end of the year, said the Housing Board, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore yesterday.

The app will automatically calculate parking fees based on 30-minute blocks, but if motorists end the session earlier, they will be charged based on minutes and get a refund.

This will prevent overpaying. Under the coupon system, motorists pay 60 cents for 30 minutes, even if they leave earlier.

The app, which will be available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, will also alert motorists when their parking sessions are about to expire.

Instead of running back to their vehicle to display more coupons, they can extend their sessions through the app.

Trials, involving more than 15,000 public officers and selected members of the public, were conducted in two phases - between May and this month.

From the feedback, features such as parking history, which shows a user where and when he has parked before and for how much, were added.

To pay for parking with the app, motorists can key in their vehicle number, the parking duration and a carpark code.

They can choose from a list of carparks nearbywhen they enable the location function in their mobile devices.

The HDB and URA said they have put up additional signs that will reflect their unique code. Enforcement checks by parking wardens will continue, added the authorities, reminding motorists to activate their Parking.sg app after parking.