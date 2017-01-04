Paying it forward by minding your manners

The Raffles Place crowd on Wednesday. The food truck will next head to the Matrix Building in Biopolis.

One gets a discount off burgers and coffee at the Kindness On-The-Go food truck by saying "please" and "thank you".

A pleasant society is based on everyone minding their manners.

By remembering your P's and Q's, you can score a small discount on your lunch from a food truck.

The Kindness On-The-Go food truck is an idea from the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) in the constant campaign for a more gracious society.

In return for politeness, patrons can treat themselves to delicious karaage burgers or artisanal coffee at a cheaper price of $13 and $3 respectively.

But it's not just about getting a few dollars lopped off your lunch in exchange for a "please" and "thank you".

Part of the proceeds will go towards meals for Chinese migrant workers at Kranji Lodge to bring them some cheer this Lunar New Year.

Kindness On-The-Go is the 2017 mobile update of the Kindness Cafe, which was first held in 2014.

"We want to promote the idea that service is a two-way street. At the same time, we hope to spread the message that December should not be the only time for giving back. We should always remember to give and be kind," said SKM's associate general secretary Michelle Tay.

This year, it partnered with social enterprise gourmet food truck Kerbside Gourmet, founded by Ms Luan Ee.

Parked outside the Ocean Financial Centre at Raffles Place, the food truck attracted the lunchtime central business district crowd, some who were more than willing to donate extra to support the good cause.

On Thursday (Jan 5), the food truck will head to the Matrix Building in Biopolis before returning to its Raffles Place location for the final day on Friday.

Ms Ee said that she was more than thrilled when approached to team up for the venture.

"It is in line with our business model. We believe in the BAM GAM approach - buy a meal, give a meal - to help the needy and migrant workers," she said.

"This reminds you that all it takes a small gesture to achieve a significant, positive effect on others. It doesn't cost a thing to make someone's day," she added.

For the customers who visited the food truck, their "pleases" and "thank yous" came naturally.

Consultant Rajev, 27, said: "This is a good reminder. A discount should only be an incentive but the words should come naturally."

Lawyer Jason Chan, 50, told TNP: "I think we don't appreciate the value and importance of migrant workers in Singapore enough. These are the people largely responsible for building the infrastructure and essential facilities here. This move helps us show our appreciation for their efforts and the sacrifices that they have made."

