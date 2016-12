Commuters on the Punggol LRT will now enjoy a more comfortable ride during peak hours with the introduction of two-car trains.

The two-car operations, which double the capacity of the trains to 204, will be deployed on the east loop of the LRT line.

They will run between 6.45am and 8.45am, and from 6.15pm to 8.15pm, during the morning and evening peak periods, and will be introduced on the west loop of the Punggol LRT line at a later date.

