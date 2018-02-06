Off-peak monthly travel pass scheme ‘failed miserably’: Minister Khaw

The $40 off-peak monthly travel pass scheme, which was cancelled last December, had "failed miserably", Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament yesterday.

The scheme, which allowed elderly commuters with the pass to make unlimited bus and train rides during off-peak hours on weekdays, was a two-year trial intended to encourage users to shift their travel to off-peak periods.

But fewer than 200 commuters made the switch, said Mr Khaw, and the scheme was discontinued by the Public Transport Council (PTC) this year.

About half of the 13,000 off-peak passes that were sold on average each month since the trial began were for senior citizens, said the PTC previously.

Elderly commuters can now buy the $60 Senior Citizen Monthly Concession Pass, which includes peak-period coverage. This group, as well as those with disabilities, get a 25 per cent discount off adult card fares at all times.

If they tap in before 7.45am, they can receive a further discount of up to 50 cents for rail travel, said Mr Khaw. - NG JUN SEN