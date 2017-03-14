Peer guidance to help jobseekers get back into the workforce

It is hoped that the Pivot initiative can help give jobseekers a better understanding of what they could do.

Those out of a job can receive one-to-one mentoring and guidance from established professionals to better help them get back into the workforce.

Jobseekers will also be able to meet career coaches, attend talks by industry associations, get training in both soft and technical skills and be matched to job opportunities under a National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) programme that was launched yesterday.

The new initiative, named Pivot, will link those out of a job with more than 60 volunteers from 16 industries, such as Internet security and accountancy, who can share their experience and provide emotional support.

The volunteers, who are from NTUC's U Associate network of professional guilds and associations, have undergone training by the Singapore Psychological Society.

One such volunteer is engineer Chong Kee Sen, 58, the former president of the Institution of Engineers Singapore.

He said that many jobseekers may be unaware of the industry's changing needs or trends, but could be guided in the right direction by more experienced professionals.

"When a situation such as structural employment happens and you get displaced, that is when a network can help you navigate through difficult times," Mr Chong told The New Paper yesterday.

"Peer guidance targeted at each person can better help with the sharing of knowledge and broadening of perspectives.

"Hopefully, it will give jobseekers a different mindset and better understanding of what they could do."

Pivot is run by U Associate and NTUC's U PME Centre and Employment and Employability Institute.

It is an expansion of the Career Activation Programme that NTUC launched in 2015. It gives older workers who have been unemployed for long periods peer support from volunteers who have had similar experiences.

This is the latest in a slew of initiatives aimed at helping professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) amid concerns about rising retrenchments as the economy goes through restructuring.

NTUC assistant director-general Vivek Kumar said: "As the economy restructures, a targeted approach is required to effectively help our workers move into future areas of growth and into future jobs."

He added that Pivot, which was inspired by the success of the U PME's Career Activation Programme, leverages on the labour movement's network to provide industry-based support to working professionals through a structured framework.

The unemployment rate for PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) rose to 3.1 per cent in June last year, up from 2.7 per cent the year before, reported The Straits Times.

Those interested in the Pivot programme can visit ntuc.co/findmypivot.