Personal encounters motivated students' choice of final-year projects

Teammates Zechariah Tan (left) and Soon Qing Rong came up with a method to detect premature deliveries.

A family member's miscarriage spurred Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) student Zechariah Tan, 19, to embark on a final-year project to develop an efficient and a reliable way to detect premature births.

Mr Tan and teammate Soon Qing Rong, also 19, developed a non-invasive method that automates the prediction of premature delivery with above 96 per cent certainty.

It works by analysing electrohysterogram signals, which measure contractions of the uterus.

Mr Tan said: "I had to experience the pain alongside (my family member). When I heard about this project, I thought I could help prevent it from happening to future mothers."

Along with nine other projects, it was showcased at the Polytechnic Student Research Programme Awards Ceremony 2017, hosted by Ngee Ann Polytechnic on March 22.

The ceremony aims to showcase some of the breakthrough research projects by polytechnic students. A total of 10 teams - two from each polytechnic - received the Best Project Awards.

Another NP team, engineering science students Tan Jian Hui, 20, and Brandon Koh, 19, collaborated with the National University of Singapore and SBS Transit to research, design and test a low-cost, non-invasive prototype structural health monitor for the early detection of faults on the rail tracks of the Light Rail Transit system.

The monitor makes use of a stretchable sensor mounted on the train to detect surface irregularities and faults in the tracks, and provides real-time measurements.

Mr Koh said witnessing a train breakdown that delayed his journey home inspired him. He said: "It got me thinking. I wanted to help Singapore in any way I could."