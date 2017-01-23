Phuket-bound Jetstar plane returns to Singapore due to 'ventilation issue'

A Jetstar plane bound for Phuket had to turn back to Singapore yesterday afternoon, 25 minutes after take-off due to a "ventilation issue".

The Airbus A320-232 landed safely at 3.55pm at Changi Airport's Terminal 1, with no reports of injury. A Changi Airport spokesman confirmed that flight 3K535, which departed at 2.40pm, had requested to turn back and its request was granted.

Jetstar spokesman Robin Goh told The Straits Times that the pilot decided for the aircraft to return to Singapore as a precautionary measure after there was an indication that the plane was experiencing a ventilation issue.

"The safety of our crew and customers is our top priority," said Mr Goh.

"Jetstar apologies to customers for the inconvenience this has caused and has transferred all passengers on another aircraft to depart this evening."