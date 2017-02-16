Picture perfect

Wedding photography is not something you can judge until after the fact.

So couples should do careful research when they choose their wedding photographer.

Said Mr Antonio Sanda, a freelance wedding planner: "Before beginning research on photographers, you need to decide what type of photography style you prefer, as it will help determine which kind of photographer you'll want shooting your wedding.

"Unless you already know the photographers, you can read reviews from recent brides and browse local listings.

"The design of the photographers' website may give clues about their personality and sensibility.

"The couple should also check out their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for feedback from clients."

Mr Sanda said couples should ask to see at least two galleries from earlier weddings that each photographer or videographer has taken.

He said that would give them a better idea of what the photos may look like.

Ms Hannah Chong, founder and creative director of Heaven's Gift, said: "Couples should always research the portfolios of the photographer and videographer from their websites, compare the works and arrange to meet each of them personally.

"They should see if they have chemistry and can propose something that allows them to match their needs with their proposed styles.

"They should then finalise their choices based on their budgets and selections."

COMPARING PACKAGES

Once the photographer is confirmed, the couple should then look into comparing packages to find out about rights and post-production details.

Mr Sanda said: "Most contracts stipulate that the photographer owns the rights to all photos taken at the wedding, even those of the couple.

"That means the photographer can use them on their website or blog, submit them for publication and even use them in advertisements.

"You cannot just post the digital proofs as most photographers have a policy that clients can share only watermarked images or images with their credit on them."

He added: "Ask the photographer how many photos you can expect, whether you can print the images and if there are retouching options."

Mr Sanda said wedding photography usually comes in one or more styles.

He said that the documentary style comprises candid or spontaneous pictures of people, decor and the action.

Mr Sanda added: "Typical shots include the lavish raw bar before guests start digging in, dancing relatives, or the couple and bridesmaids dancing.

"The photos capture the moments exactly as they happen, and together, they tell a story."

He said the portraiture style comprises posed shots of the couple, friends and family in front of various backdrops.

The fine art style is similar to documentary photography, but the photographer has more artistic license to infuse a particular point of view and style into the photographs.

Mr Sanda added: "Such photographs are dramatic and gorgeous, and the couple is usually in focus and the background appears to blur.

EDGY-BOLD STYLE

He said the edgy-bold style of photography is marked by outside-the-box, tilted angles and unconventional framing.

He added: "Instead of a straight-on shot of the couple exchanging vows at the altar, the photo may look tilted, with an object like an altar arrangement or a candle in the foreground."

Ms Chong said: "If you don't invest in a good photographer or videographer to capture those special moments, you will not be able to share them with your children and grandchildren.

"A picture speaks a thousand words, and it is the only thing you can keep for a lifetime."