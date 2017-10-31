The Pines members to use Laguna club facilities

The two hotels, Mercure and Novotel, are now standing where The Pines used to be.

Members of The Pines will not return to its newly redeveloped Stevens Road site.

Instead, they will have to use the facilities at the Laguna National Golf & Country Club and its upcoming Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore resort near Changi Airport.

The club management said in a letter seen by The Straits Times yesterday that the decision was made after it could not secure a club lease at its former site at 30, Stevens Road.

As a show of "appreciation and dedication", it will extend the current 30-year membership - due to expire in 2032 - by eight years to 2040.

In March 2013, The Pines management sold its 198,889 sq ft site in Stevens Road to Oxley Gems for development into a hotel and commercial development.

It promised members there will be a members-only clubhouse integrated into the new development and The Pines was demolished in November 2013.

But in the letter, the club management said that "the parties were unable to come to an agreement on the terms and conditions for a club lease".

It had been in negotiation with Oxley Gems to "continue the club's presence" at Stevens Road but the redevelopment had been "challenging", said the management, which cited space allocation and "financial viability" as considerations in its letter.

Members who decide to transfer their club membership to the new luxury golf resort in the two years after it opens will have their transfer and administration fees waived, said The Pines management.