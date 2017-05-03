New courses keep Republic Poly students skilled and relevant

Republic Polytechnic graduates Mindy Tang (left) and Evelyn Ee both plan to further their studies in university.

Though she has always been passionate about marine life, Miss Evelyn Ee did not think she would be able to study it in school.

That was until the 20-year-old stumbled on the Diploma in Marine Science and Aquaculture at the Republic Polytechnic (RP) open house in 2014.

She said: "I never knew such a course existed in Singapore. When I went back home, I immediately submitted my application."

This year, she is one of 49 students graduating from the pioneer batch of the course, which is the only full-time pre-employment training (PET) diploma programme in Singapore in the field and covers areas such as aquatic species, farm operations and marine and aquatic conservation.

In the last five years, RP has introduced a total of seven new PET courses, expanding its offerings "to meet demand for skilled manpower across various sectors in response to industry developments and needs", said a polytechnic spokesman.

RP will see 4,752 students graduate this year, its 15th anniversary.

Miss Ee said she benefited from being in the first batch of graduates, citing more exposure to events related to her course and potentially more job opportunities.

"I feel there are more job opportunities because companies will approach us since we are the first batch to graduate," she said.

Miss Mindy Tang, 20, is one of 42 students graduating from the pioneer batch in the Diploma in Human Resource Management with Psychology.

The diploma trains students in human resource management functions such as compensation and performance management, employment law and recruitment.

It also delves into the psychology of human behaviour and motivation.

Though there were no seniors she could approach to find out more about student life, Miss Tang said she was assured by the lecturers and her mentors, who are also academic staff assigned to each RP student.

The mentors guide and aid students should they have any issues with their learning and performance in school.

She said: "I could talk to my mentors whenever I needed help and my lecturers are all easy to approach so I felt really welcomed."

Both students hope to go on to university, in fields related to what they studied at RP.