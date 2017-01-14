Pioneer Road North tragedy: Cyclist was on her way home

The accident happened along Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent on Thursday.

She was cycling home after work when she was hit by a private bus and dragged 10m.

Mrs Wong Lai Cheng, 47, a dormitory administrator at Nanyang Technological University, was killed in the accident at Pioneer Road North on Thursday.

Footage from an in-car camera showed the bus mowing down a tree, cutting across a three-lane road and ramming into the road divider before slamming into a white BMW.

The 53-year-old BMW driver suffered minor injuries to his elbow and has been discharged, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

His wife and daughter were in the car with him but were unharmed.

APOLOGISED

Shin Min Daily News reported that after the accident, the bus driver got down and apologised to the BMW driver, saying the brakes were spoilt.

Mrs Wong was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to an accident involving a cyclist, bus, four cars and a lorry along Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent at 6pm on Thursday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it dispatched two ambulances. The BMW driver was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The 29-year-old bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

Five of Mrs Wong's family members were at the mortuary yesterday. They included her husband, who works as a taxi driver, and her 18-year-old daughter, a Singapore Polytechnic student, reported Wanbao.

A relative told the Chinese evening daily Mrs Wong was on her way back to her home in Jurong West when the accident happened. Her husband and daughter arrived at the scene at 8pm and were seen crying.

He was seen clutching his wife's necklace, saying: "Why did this happen? Why didn't she stay home? Why didn't she say anything?"

Mrs Wong's neighbours told Wanbao she was kind-hearted and close to her husband and daughter.

A resident who lives near the accident scene, and who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, 75, told The New Paper that he had heard several loud crashes at 6pm on Thursday.

He said: "I looked out of my 11th-storey window and saw the accident. I rushed down and I was shocked to see a woman lying on the road."

Mr Tan said he saw paramedics trying to resuscitate her.

"The traffic was very bad because they closed the road," he added.

A staff member of the private bus company, Johnson Transport and Trading, told Shin Min the driver has been suspended.

She said the driver had been with the company for two months, but had been driving for nine years before and had a good safety record.

She told Shin Min: "The driver started driving at 3pm, and the accident happened on his third trip."

Wanbao reported that the bus had departed from Lot One mall, and was on its way to a shipyard to pick up workers.