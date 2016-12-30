Pioneers to get FairPrice discounts for another year

Members of the Pioneer Generation will continue to get discounts on certain days at NTUC FairPrice until the end of next year.

The supermarket chain said yesterday that it would extend the scheme for another year, The Straits Times reported.

Starting from Jan 1, the scheme will also be extended to include Thursdays.

Currently, the discount applies only on Mondays.

Under the scheme, members of the Pioneer Generation enjoy a 3 per cent discount when shopping at FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest outlets and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets.

This is the third year that NTUC FairPrice has extended the initiative where close to $6.4 million in savings have been disbursed since its launch in 2014.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive officer of NTUC FairPrice, said that including Thursdays would help the pioneers save more, as it is "typically the day when attractive promotions are announced each week".

Shoppers above 60 years old also get a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays under the Seniors Discount scheme.