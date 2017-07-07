Plan for home with single, twin rooms for dementia patients back on track

Plans for a nursing home that will have single and twin rooms with en suite toilets, alongside other facilities that promote independence and self-reliance, have been revived.

The failure to secure government subsidies had led to the plans, by the Salvation Army Peacehaven Nursing Home, Lien Foundation and Khoo Chwee Neo Foundation, being shelved in 2015. But now, Jade Circle, a four-storey facility that will cater to dementia patients, is expected to be completed by end-2019.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) gave its support when Peacehaven agreed to add multi-bedded rooms in its existing building, as part of the overall development of the nursing home.

Plans for the extension were halted when MOH said it could not provide subsidies to residents in the proposed single or double-bedded rooms. But a spokesman said yesterday: "Taken as a whole... (the) project will now meet the ministry's requirements for an increased capacity in nursing home beds providing a good mix of bed options for patients, as well as in daycare services."

The Jade Circle extension to Peacehaven Nursing Home in Changi will cost $14 million to build, with the two foundations committing $9 million. They hope to get the rest of the funds through Community Silver Trust.

The new nursing home will operate without physical restraints to keep dementia patients in bed. - THE STRAITS TIMES

